The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells $143,211.25 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 21st, Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $74,541.25.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.97.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.