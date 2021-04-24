The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw Sells 375 Shares

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25.

On Friday, January 29th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in The Ensign Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

