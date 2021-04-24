The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.69.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.