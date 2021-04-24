The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,530.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,197.08.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,283.90 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $428.44 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,168.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,034.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.