The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.65 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

SAM traded up $37.90 on Friday, hitting $1,283.90. The company had a trading volume of 277,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,964. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $428.44 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,034.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,197.08.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.