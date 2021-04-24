The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.65 EPS

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.
SAM traded up $37.90 on Friday, hitting $1,283.90. The company had a trading volume of 277,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,964. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $428.44 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,034.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76.
SAM has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,197.08.
About The Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.
See Also: Which market index is the best?
Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.