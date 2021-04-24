The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Posts Earnings Results

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 43,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,872. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.