Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.57.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $82.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

