Tesla (TSLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tesla to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TSLA stock opened at $729.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $672.93 and a 200-day moving average of $645.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,464.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tesla stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

