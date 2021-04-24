Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Price Target Raised to GBX 325

Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 325 ($4.25) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

TEG stock opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Tuesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.15 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.90. The company has a market capitalization of £159.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 232.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 198.24.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 10,000 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85), for a total value of £21,800 ($28,481.84).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 45 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, restaurant, and bar services.

