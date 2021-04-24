Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $62.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.13.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

