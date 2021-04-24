Telemus Capital LLC Sells 75 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $381.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.37. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.