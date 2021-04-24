Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 643 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $142.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $143.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

