Telemus Capital LLC Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 167,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 50,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 794,737 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,879 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.8% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 93,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

