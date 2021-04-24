Telemus Capital LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $894,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

