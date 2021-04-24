Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $532.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $373.14 and a 12-month high of $539.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.