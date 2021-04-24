Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $14.04. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $14.07, with a volume of 231,744 shares.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ERIC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

