Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $147.71 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average is $214.14.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,443 shares of company stock worth $97,799,942 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

