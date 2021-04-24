Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (LON:TM17) rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 829 ($10.83) and last traded at GBX 829 ($10.83). Approximately 173,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 559,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 805 ($10.52).

TM17 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.73) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 747.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 769.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

