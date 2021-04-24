TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $135.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.
TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.
In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 60.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 721,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 271,030 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.7% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.