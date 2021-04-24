TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $135.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.31.

TEL opened at $134.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 60.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 721,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 271,030 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 24.7% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 37,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

