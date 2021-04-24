TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $161.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

TTDKY stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.76. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $175.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. TDK had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.