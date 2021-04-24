TD Securities Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $38.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $34.26.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 189,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

