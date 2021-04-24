TD Securities Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $38.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.36. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $34.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 189,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
