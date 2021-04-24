TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCF shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,591,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,291,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCF traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.38. 1,431,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that TCF Financial will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

