Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. Analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,850,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 1,979,016.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 118,741 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

