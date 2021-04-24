TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.
TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.46.
TAL opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
