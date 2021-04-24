TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TAL Education Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.46.

TAL opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $90.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

