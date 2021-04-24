Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.21 or 0.00024237 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $36,676.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.01 or 0.00271932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $326.23 or 0.00647467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,225.13 or 0.99681815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $522.70 or 0.01037395 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

