Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $53.91

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.91, but opened at $56.66. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.
About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.