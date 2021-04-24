Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Up to $53.91

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.91, but opened at $56.66. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.13, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.78 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

About Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.