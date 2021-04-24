Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $344,080.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,703,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TRHC opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.