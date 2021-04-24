Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Synopsys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of SNPS opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.98 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.