Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €108.07 ($127.14).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Symrise alerts:

Shares of FRA SY1 traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €111.05 ($130.65). 185,315 shares of the company traded hands. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of €105.47.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.