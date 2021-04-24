Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

In other Surface Oncology news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 85,190 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 294,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 961,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market cap of $292.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

