Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to C$16.25 at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.25 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Superior Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.86.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$14.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$8.34 and a 12-month high of C$15.03.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, with a total value of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

