Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $20.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

