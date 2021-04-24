Strong (STRONG) Price Down 27.9% Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Strong has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $1.43 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $131.72 or 0.00259881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.33 or 0.01016765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.75 or 0.99973317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00609618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

