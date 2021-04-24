Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

STRM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

