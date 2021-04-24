Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

STRM opened at $2.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 million, a P/E ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

