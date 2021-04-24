StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down to $65.38

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.38, but opened at $63.90. StoneX Group shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24.
In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
