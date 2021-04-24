StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down to $65.38

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.38, but opened at $63.90. StoneX Group shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,495. 17.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in StoneX Group by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

