Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:FDN)

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,262 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 434 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $33,106,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,346,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 911,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,364,000 after purchasing an additional 65,958 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,905,000.

NYSEARCA FDN traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.51. 179,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,547. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.82. First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund has a 1 year low of $140.50 and a 1 year high of $245.86.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

