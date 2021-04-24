Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 81,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,800% compared to the typical volume of 4,268 call options.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,272 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

