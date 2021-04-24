Stifel Nicolaus Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to $15.75

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.75 to $15.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.