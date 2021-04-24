Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stelco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of Stelco stock remained flat at $$24.10 on Monday. 67,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419. Stelco has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.