State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,570 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGBN. G.Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

EGBN opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

