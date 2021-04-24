State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,662 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,943,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 45,762 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other OSI Systems news, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $234,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,751 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,931.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,543 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.11 and a 52 week high of $100.67.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.