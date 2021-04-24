State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after acquiring an additional 275,978 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,278,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $1,962,856.91. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

