State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exelixis by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after buying an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth about $60,911,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock worth $10,464,343. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $24.73 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

