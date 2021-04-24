State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLX opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

