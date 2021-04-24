State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,189,000 after purchasing an additional 74,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,636,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $4,980,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $59.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.