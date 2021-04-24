State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $57,658,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VAC opened at $179.00 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.27 and a one year high of $190.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

