Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 203,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 310,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $14.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38). Star Equity had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, family practice physicians, hospitals, IDNs, and federal institutions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.