SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SSNC. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,732,000 after purchasing an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

