Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,964 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TK. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Teekay by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the period. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teekay alerts:

NYSE:TK opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $318.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Teekay had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.86 million during the quarter.

Teekay Profile

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of 140 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.