Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,299 Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market cap of $159.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.